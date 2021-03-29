Border Police thwart attempted bombing of military court

The suspect raised the suspicions of the Border Police officers at a checkpoint at the court who, while questioning the suspect, noticed a suspicious object under his shirt.

The officers pointed their weapons at him and, during the arrest, the suspect placed the pipe bomb he was carrying on the ground. A sapper was called to the scene who worked to neutralize the explosive.

The suspect is a 17-year-old Palestinian from Jenin.

