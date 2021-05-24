The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Businesses near Gaza to be compensated for indirect costs of conflict

Businesses within 40 kilometers of the border with Gaza can choose whether they want to be compensated through a calculation based on lost business turnover or lost wages.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 24, 2021 16:00
Avi Amar at a rocket explosion in Ashdod (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Avi Amar at a rocket explosion in Ashdod
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
 Israel's Finance Ministry and Tax Authority have agreed on a compensation plan for indirect damages done to businesses as a result of the recent Operation Guardian of the Walls military campaign in Gaza.
The plan would come in addition to property tax compensation for direct damage to property and buildings, and will be brought for approval to the Finance Committee in the coming days. The model is based on the compensation outline used after the 2014 Protective Edge military campaign.
According to the plan, businesses within 40 kilometers of the border with Gaza can choose whether they want to be compensated through a calculation based on lost business turnover or lost wages. According to the former, the business will have to compare its revenues for May to the parallel period in 2019. The latter track would allow businesses to be compensated for wages paid to employees who were unable to come to work due to the security situation.
In addition, businesses can also claim compensation for additional operating expenses incurred in maintaining normal operations during the fighting. Another compensation track for the agriculture industry is still being formed, the Finance Ministry said.
These options are intended to provide a fast and simple response for affected businesses, the ministry added.
Businesses located within seven kilometers of the border with Gaza can also choose from an additional option, to be compensated based on lost profits incurred during the campaign.
Businesses choosing to receive one of these compensation plans will be unable to claim a grant for fixed expenses for May and June in the context of the government's participation grant for businesses during coronavirus.
Meanwhile,  the grants and ongoing assistance provided to businesses as part of its coronavirus economic safety net will continue, and the threshold for claiming economic assistance due to reduced business turnover will be lowered from 40% to 25%, the Finance Ministry said.
Once the plan is approved, eligible parties can file a claim for indirect damage to the Compensation Fund in the Tax Authority.
"With the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls, in which the security forces attacked the Hamas terrorist organization, now is the time to provide comprehensive economic assistance to all those injured as a result of the fighting, as part of strengthening the resilience, security and certainty of the State of Israel," said Finance Minister Israel Katz. "Just as we acted quickly and efficiently with regard to damage to property and buildings during the fighting, so we will also act with regard to indirect damages caused to residents and their businesses."


Tags Gaza rockets business finance israel tax authority Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Isaac Herzog is best suited to be president - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by