The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cancel culture - when friends don’t let friends disagree

To my way of thinking, this loss of civility is the real issue.

By Rivkah Lambert Adler  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 17:24
(photo credit: TNS)
(photo credit: TNS)
Note: I’m writing this the day before the US election.
The backstory
There’s this casual friend. We met some 20 years ago in the US. Our children went to Jewish day school together and our social circles overlap considerably. She is an educated professional. These days, our lives don’t run along parallel tracks as much as they used to, but we stayed current with one another on social media.
Recently, she posted a request that anyone who supports the candidate she isn’t voting for should unfriend her on Facebook. She wasn’t belligerent about it, but she was adamant.
I wrote to her privately to confirm she was serious.
She was serious. So I unfriended her.
Hours after it happened, I found myself unable to move on from my open-mouthed disbelief. I was in shock that a person I have known for two decades would decide, on the basis of my democratic right to choose, that I was no longer respected or worthy of remaining her friend.
There was no discussion of nuance, no inquiring about how I see the issues, no request to share my perspective. What I experienced was a wholesale personal canceling on the basis of a vote I cast in a democratic election.
What happened then
Unable to shake the gnawing sense of consternation, I posted a straightforward account of what happened on my Facebook timeline. More than 16 hours later, as I write these words, the reactions are still coming in. Presently, there are over 325 comments, not counting the more egregious ones I’ve already deleted.
Clearly, this incident touched a nerve.
The 300+ comments can be divided into a few categories. Some people offered support, shaking their virtual heads along with me. Some asked for more details about the backstory. Some reflected on what this says about our culture. Some advised me what I should do or feel, now that this happened. Some, resignedly, said, “Welcome to the club.” The most heartbreaking are the comments from people reporting that a family member, sometimes as close as a mother or child, is so enraged by their political choice that they either cut them off or harangue them endlessly.
I knew this election has been a brutally contentious one. Of course I did. I just didn’t expect the hostility to hit so close to home.
The implications
We made aliyah in 2010 and I haven’t voted in a US election since.
Until this year.
Whether or not my absentee ballot will impact the outcome, I felt that, this election in particular, I needed to take a stand. The values I hold most dear, the ones that are informed by my Jewish commitments, made my choice clear to me. I cast my vote accordingly.
It may be that, by the time you read these words, the election results will have been announced, accepted (however grudgingly) and people will have moved on. It seems equally likely that there will be inflamed American citizens fomenting civil unrest, regardless of who the declared winner is.
To my way of thinking, this loss of civility is the real issue.
The Mishnah in Tractate Sotah 49b includes a long list of predictions that characterize the period preceding the coming of Moshiach. The list is entirely negative and creates a picture of utter social breakdown. It reads, in part, like a current assessment of where we are holding as a society: “In the period preceding the coming of Moshiach, insolence will increase and honor wane… The government will turn to heresy… The wisdom of the sages will deteriorate, and those who fear sin will be despised. Truth will be lacking. Youths will put elders to shame… A son will treat his father disgracefully. A daughter will rise up against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law, and a man’s enemies will be members of his own household…” In the end, this is where I land. The call in, call out, boycott and cancel culture we live with is part of a global spiritual decline that was predicted by Jewish sages over 1,800 years ago. My old friend who cannot tolerate dissension, who chose to cancel those who have a different perspective than she does, is the 2020 embodiment of this bleak mishnaic vision.
The Mishnah ends by suggesting that, at such a time, when the corruption of society has reached the nadir that we can all plainly see happening before us, there is only one solution.
“Upon what can we rely? Upon our Father in heaven!”
These ancient words comfort me.


Tags Elections 2020 2020 United States elections US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by