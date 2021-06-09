Speaking at a conference at Netanya Academic College, Nitzan was responding to comments made at the Jerusalem District Court where Netanyahu's trial in being heard, that the prosecution had failed to prove significant aspects of the evidence and that Netanyahu's defense team has managed to undermine the credibility of key prosecution witness Ilan Yeshua, the former CEO of the Walla news web site.

Yet, Nitzan said that the comments from the judges so far were still narrow criticisms which would not affect the broader verdict, which will depend on around 300 witnesses apart from Yeshua.

He added that Yeshua had made many strong points against Netanyahu during his direct examination.

On a separate issue, Nitzan rejected proposals to splitting the powers of the attorney-general, saying that weakening his office could have a negative effect on the judiciary. He gave as an example the US, where former President Donald Trump fired his attorneys-general at will.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}