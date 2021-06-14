Cellcom launches energy unit, kicking off Israel's electricity revolution

"The field of electricity is the next field that will undergo a revolution in the next decade, and as someone who has successfully revolutionized the field of communications, Cellcom will be here to offer the public the best offer and savings in service costs," said Cellcom CEO Avi Gabay.

The new Cellcom Energy said that customers will enjoy significant discounts on the electricity bill as well as a long list of benefits in the world of electricity and energy, as "the first step in the electricity supply revolution in Israel." This is subject to obtaining the relevant licenses, it noted.

Households currently pay the electricity company an average of NIS 4,000 a year, and would save about NIS 500 a year using Cellcom Energy, the company said. A medium-sized business that pays NIS 50,000 a year would save up to NIS 3,000 a year, and a large business spending NIS 1 million a year on electricity would save up to NIS 50,000 a year.

Customers would also receive a set of smart sockets and switches that would give them greater control over power consumption and their hot water heaters, as well as information about their energy consumption history and the relative costs of running individual electric devices.

Electric vehicle owners would also be eligible for discounts on the installation of a home charging station, discounts on the use of public charging stations throughout the country, and a discount on car insurance tailored to electric car owners. In the future, it plans to offer electricity storage, management and charging of electric vehicles in residential buildings and business centers.

Cellcom Energy will also encourage its customers to install renewable energy products, and will offer a significant discount on the installation of solar panels, it said.

About 70% of consumers are willing to switch to another supplier other than the IEC, according to a survey conducted by Cellcom Energy. Of those, 81% are most interested in reducing costs, while 45% said that better customer service would be a reason to switch. Some 19% said they would consider switching if they were offered additional services, and 7% said they would be interested in advanced services, like a "smart home."

