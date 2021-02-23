CEO demands imported blueberries treated with methyl bromide be labeled

According to Fogel, the use of methyl bromide is forbidden in the country, and Israeli-grown blueberries are not treated with it.

According to the importers, the blueberries do not have traces of pesticides on them when they are sold, Ynet reported. The Health Ministry demands that the blueberries be treated with the chemical in order to be imported, after which the chemical evaporates off of the berries, the Viva company told Ynet.

"We are in favor of competition in the market ," said Fogel. "But we were surprised to find that a condition of receiving a license to import blueberries to Israel is that the fruit arrive after being treated with methyl bromide, which as you know is a chemical that is forbidden for use in Israel," Fogel went on to say.

Fogel also questioned the different standards for Israeli and foreign blueberry farmers.

