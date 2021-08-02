China's UIBE to open campus in Petach Tikva

The Council for Higher Education approved the opening of UIBE-ISRAEL China International University in Israel, according to a press release from Sunday.

It will be an independent Israeli campus of the University of International Business and Economics, originally based in Beijing and considered one of the most prestigious schools in China. The campus is located in Petah Tikva

The president of UIBE-Israel will be Matan Vilnai a former minister, MK, deputy chief of staff, and who most recently served as Israel's ambassador to China.

"China is the second largest trading partner with Israel and a tremendous growth engine for the Israeli infrastructure and economy. The growing need and demand for managers with experience and familiarity with China's business world requires an institutional academic response," said Vilnai.

The 2021-22 school year will see new tracks offered for international bachelor's degrees in business administration at UIBE-Israel, which will be taught in English and Hebrew - on behalf of the university in Beijing, and is not considered an academic degree from Israel.

However, the lecturers at the university will include professors from Israel and China

The course curriculum will also include studying the Chinese language. Students will also have the opportunity to travel for two semesters in China for internships and deepening language proficiency.

There are currently plans to open additional faculties and study programs at the campus.

The opening of the event is set to take place on Wednesday afternoon.