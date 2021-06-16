The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Most damaging termites in the world' emerge from nests in Petah Tikva

The public was reminded that the termites are not dangerous to humans but that they can do substantive damage to property, and harm the environment, making it important to locate the nests.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 21:06
Fomosan termite (photo credit: COURTESY TOMER LU TOTAL HADBARA)
Fomosan termite
(photo credit: COURTESY TOMER LU TOTAL HADBARA)
The Environmental Protection Ministry and the Petah Tikva Municipality have released a joint statement instructing residents on what they should do if they encounter a swarm of Formoson termites, a species which have been dubbed as "the most damaging termites in the world."
The species have emerged from their nests and have taken flight as their mating season begins.
The public was reminded that the termites are not dangerous to humans but that they can do substantive damage to property, as well as harm the environment, making it important to locate the nests and treat the problem at its source.
The organizations' statement urges locals to report nests if they find them, and asked that if they "come across a swarm of flying terminus in the coming days...try to identify the nest in the soil or wood from which they emerge and report to the municipality." 
This, they said, would allow them to identify additional nests in the area and continue their research regarding the Formoson termites.
The appearance of the termite in Israel was first discovered by the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Petah Tikva Municipality about a year ago in the eastern part of the city. Two nests were subsequently identified and steps to treat the damage were taken.
In a comprehensive activity arranged by the ministry on Tuesday evening, with the participation of the Petah Tikva Municipality, the Nature and Parks Authority and researchers from Tel Aviv University, the location of three termite nests in the public space were discovered. 
Residents were told that in case of termites entering buildings and living spaces, they can be sprayed with insecticides, and in case of damage to wooden furniture or objects, an exterminator must be called to the site.


Tags insects environment petah tikva
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by