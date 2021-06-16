'Most damaging termites in the world' emerge from nests in Petah Tikva

The species have emerged from their nests and have taken flight as their mating season begins.

The public was reminded that the termites are not dangerous to humans but that they can do substantive damage to property, as well as harm the environment, making it important to locate the nests and treat the problem at its source.

The organizations' statement urges locals to report nests if they find them, and asked that if they "come across a swarm of flying terminus in the coming days...try to identify the nest in the soil or wood from which they emerge and report to the municipality."

This, they said, would allow them to identify additional nests in the area and continue their research regarding the Formoson termites.

The appearance of the termite in Israel was first discovered by the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Petah Tikva Municipality about a year ago in the eastern part of the city. Two nests were subsequently identified and steps to treat the damage were taken.

In a comprehensive activity arranged by the ministry on Tuesday evening, with the participation of the Petah Tikva Municipality, the Nature and Parks Authority and researchers from Tel Aviv University, the location of three termite nests in the public space were discovered.

Residents were told that in case of termites entering buildings and living spaces, they can be sprayed with insecticides, and in case of damage to wooden furniture or objects, an exterminator must be called to the site.