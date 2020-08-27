The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Commander of the IDF Galilee Div. warns Hezbollah after security incident

Binder expressed his confidence in the IDF's capabilities in dealing with the threat imposed by Hezbollah, while pointing at Hezbollah's weaknesses.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 27, 2020 21:51
IDF ceremony inaguarting a new commander for the 300th Brigade, August 27, 2020. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF ceremony inaguarting a new commander for the 300th Brigade, August 27, 2020.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
In an IDF ceremony on Thursday inaugurating a new commander for the 300th Brigade, a territorial brigade that's part of the IDF's northern Galilee Division, Brig.-Gen Shlomi Binder, commander of the Galilee Division, referred to the tension in Israel's northern border following the security incident that took place on Tuesday and saw IDF troops fired upon by Hezbollah operatives.
Binder expressed his confidence in the IDF's capabilities in dealing with the threat imposed by Hezbollah, while pointing at Hezbollah's weaknesses.
"The terrorist military of Hezbollah has tried to implement its schemes several times and has failed," Binder said and added, "Two days ago it failed again, while trying to harm our soldiers near Menara.
"We responded harshly and took a heavy toll from the organization, an act that signals that we won't accept any harm to the residents of the Galilee and to our soldiers.
"Hezbollah is struggling to establish itself in Lebanon and is suffering from the weakening of Iran, which force it to deal with both internal and external harsh criticism and accusations."
Binder continued to attack Hezbollah and, in what sounded like a message to the Lebanese people, pointed at the fact that Hezbollah has forsaken the Lebanese people, when they most needed support.
"At a time that the entire world is combating the coronavirus pandemic and Lebanon is still bleeding after the tragic explosion in Beirut, Hezbollah chooses to increase the tensions in our northern border," Binder said.
Finally, Binder sent a direct message to Hezbollah.
"Our message is clear - we will continue to prevent any attempts by Hezbollah, and we will do so decisively and professionally," Binder said.
Binder's speech came after IDF helicopters and fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah posts along the Lebanese border on Wednesday, following a security incident that included Hezbollah operatives shooting towards IDF soldiers near Kibbutz Menara in the Upper Galilee and led the IDF to order residents of the area to remain indoors.


Tags Galilee Hezbollah IDF
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants bloody violence By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by