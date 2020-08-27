Commander of the IDF Galilee Div. warns Hezbollah after security incident

In an IDF ceremony on Thursday inaugurating a new commander for the 300th Brigade, a territorial brigade that's part of the IDF's northern Galilee Division, Brig.-Gen Shlomi Binder, commander of the Galilee Division, referred to the tension in Israel's northern border following the security incident that took place on Tuesday and saw IDF troops fired upon by Hezbollah operatives.Binder expressed his confidence in the IDF's capabilities in dealing with the threat imposed by Hezbollah, while pointing at Hezbollah's weaknesses. "The terrorist military of Hezbollah has tried to implement its schemes several times and has failed," Binder said and added, "Two days ago it failed again, while trying to harm our soldiers near Menara. "We responded harshly and took a heavy toll from the organization, an act that signals that we won't accept any harm to the residents of the Galilee and to our soldiers."Hezbollah is struggling to establish itself in Lebanon and is suffering from the weakening of Iran, which force it to deal with both internal and external harsh criticism and accusations."Binder continued to attack Hezbollah and, in what sounded like a message to the Lebanese people, pointed at the fact that Hezbollah has forsaken the Lebanese people, when they most needed support. "At a time that the entire world is combating the coronavirus pandemic and Lebanon is still bleeding after the tragic explosion in Beirut, Hezbollah chooses to increase the tensions in our northern border," Binder said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Finally, Binder sent a direct message to Hezbollah. "Our message is clear - we will continue to prevent any attempts by Hezbollah, and we will do so decisively and professionally," Binder said. Binder's speech came after IDF helicopters and fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah posts along the Lebanese border on Wednesday, following a security incident that included Hezbollah operatives shooting towards IDF soldiers near Kibbutz Menara in the Upper Galilee and led the IDF to order residents of the area to remain indoors.