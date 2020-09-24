The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Commanders disciplined following coronavirus outbreak at Bahad 1

30 cadets at the IDF's Bahad 1 officers training academy were diagnosed with the deadly virus two months ago.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 23:41
The IDF prepares for the holidays in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the security situation. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF prepares for the holidays in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the security situation.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Close to two months after 30 cadets at the IDF’s Bahad 1 officers training academy were infected with the deadly coronavirus, actions have been taken against several officers including the commander of the school for the spread of the outbreak.
Following the initial outbreak at the end of August, the IDF said that two soldiers who had been on furlough had tested positive for the virus, sending dozens of other cadets into tent complex that had been set up for quarantine.
The other cadets who were later diagnosed are believed to have contracted the virus after they met with the two initial cadets who met with them despite being in different capsules, a system in place to limit exposure to other people.
The findings of the investigation into the incident were presented by the school’s commander Col. Guy Levy to the Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, the Head of the IDF’s Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick and the Commander of the military Training and Doctrine Divison Maj.-Gen. Moti Baruch.
According to the findings of the investigation, the reason behind the outbreak was due in part to the late reporting of symptoms by the two cadets who returned to base sick and the neglect by their superiors to properly question the cadets about their health. 
Levi said that all those who were involved in the incident took full responsibility for their actions, and recommended to Strick that disciplinary action be taken against the entire chain of command involved in the incident, including himself.
Strick accepted Levi’s recommendation and summoned him for a severe reprimand. Additional disciplinary action was taken against the battalion commander who received a command note by Baruch, a company commander with the rank of lieutenant was removed from her position and two other company commanders were subject by disciplinary action by Levi.
A number of team leaders were sentenced to disciplinary action by the battalion commander and sentenced to penalties of varying degrees of severity. The two cadets who did not report their symptoms were expelled from the IDF’s officers course.
Following the investigation, Strick stressed the importance of maintaining IDF's readiness, in addition to keeping IDF's servicemen and women healthy. He also noted that the school is an engine for the entire military and will continue to be so.
Zamir, who is the military’s point man in the fight against the coronavirus, emphasized the commanders' responsibility for the competence of their unit. He instructed commanders to act in accordance with the guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic should a soldier be found to have the virus.
The deputy chief of staff instructed that the lessons from the investigation be communicated to all units in the military.
The IDF said on Wednesday night that some 896 servicemembers have been diagnosed with coronavirus, all of them in light condition. Another 13,038 are in quarantine.


Tags IDF Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To get through lockdown, we must have solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by