Concerts held across Israel in honor of its Holocaust survivors

The initiative was proposed in light of the expected lockdown during the holidays, that will once again force the elderly to stay at home, often completely alone for a long period of time.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 21:21
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra held concerts across the country in honor of Israel's Holocaust survivors, September 16, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra held concerts across the country in honor of Israel's Holocaust survivors, September 16, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra launched a special series of concerts in honor of Holocaust survivors across the country.  
The concerts were held simultaneously in 15 different cities and towns across the country, from Nahariyya, in the northern tip of the country, to Beersheba in the south.
The concerts took place in branches of Café Europa, which has been functioning as a gathering center for Holocaust survivors in the past few years. Among the cities that held the concert are Nahariyya, Acre, Karmiel, Nof HaGalil, Hadera, Ra'anana, Netanya, Rehovot, Kfar Saba, Petah Tikva, Ramat Hasharon, Kiryat Ono, Kiryat Gat and Beersheba.
As part of the efforts of holding the events while keeping the Health Ministry's guidelines for combating the spread of coronavirus, participants were required to wear masks and sit in a socially distanced fashion, while enjoying various Camry ensembles that played a wide range of classical music.
The Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) and the Thelma-Yellin High School, which volunteered to document the concerts, all helped carry out the events.
Executive Director of the JDC, Yossi Heymann, explained the reasons behind the initiative.
"This initiative is meant to strengthen the social, emotional and mental resilience of a population that faces increased risk at the moment. Café Europa and care centers assist with this matter during routine, but in light of the coronavirus, it gets harder to promote continuous social activities. Big events like this initiative help in diminishing loneliness, and they cherish and send a hug to Israel's Holocaust survivals," Heymann.
Tali Gottlieb, CEO of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra also addressed the importance of the initiative and thanked the involved parties.
"This exciting project allowed at-risk communities to enjoy the sounds of the Israeli philharmonic, and to our musicians to provide a unique cultural experience and bring them together during these crazy times. I would like to thank the JDC for its cooperation, and hope that we'll be able to reach more people in the future and provide them with this special experience," Gottlieb concluded.


