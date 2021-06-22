Contaminated water in northern Israel leaves authorities worried

Samples taken from the streams in the Western and Lower Galilee and the Golan on June 20 and 21 indicated that the water has been contaminated, although the exact source of the contamination is unknown.

In a joint statement, the two ministries issued a warning that entry into multiple bodies of water in the north of Israel may be dangerous and should be avoided.

Places that should be avoided include Nahal Tzalmon, Nahal Ga'aton, Yehudia Falls, the Devora Waterfall, and the Black Waterfall.

The sampling of water for pollution and contamination is carried out every two weeks under the authority of the Nature and Parks Authority.

The Environmental Protection Minister will continue to monitor the contaminated bodies of water, and will provide updates as they become relevant.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The Health Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry have issued a joint notification warning people travelling in northern Israel to stay away from certain streams and bodies of water after receiving abnormal results from some routine pollution testing.