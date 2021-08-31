The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Controversial budget proposal submitted to Knesset

Key reforms opposed by Labor, Meretz threaten its passage including raising the retirement age for women and the agricultural reform.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 31, 2021 16:52
Cabinet meeting on August 2 where the budget was approved (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Cabinet meeting on August 2 where the budget was approved
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
The state budget for the next two years and its accompanying arrangements bill were officially submitted to the Knesset for the first time since 2018 on Tuesday, Knesset secretary Yardena Muller Horowitz announced in the plenum. 
The arrangements will come to a vote in their first reading on Thursday in a special session of the Knesset plenum, where they currently lack a majority, due to the opposition of Labor and Meretz to raising the retirement age for women, the agricultural reform and other measures.   
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) met with coalition party heads on Tuesday in an effort to reach compromises. Labor leader Merav Michaeli, who is in the United States with her new baby born to a surrogate, spoke at length about the budget with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
‘IF MR. [Avigdor] Liberman decides I won’t be there, I won’t be there.’ (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ‘IF MR. [Avigdor] Liberman decides I won’t be there, I won’t be there.’ (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
One possibility is to pass the bills in their first readings and then remove controversial issues from the budget ahead of its final readings. Liberman ruled that out in a press conference on Monday, saying that the budgets for the two years and the arrangements bill are one inseparable package.
The budget for 2021 is NIS 432 billion and for 2022 NIS 452 billion.  
The Likud divided the budget among its MKs to find weaknesses in the lengthy proposal and compare it to budgets submitted when Benjamin Netanyahu was prime minister.
United Torah Judaism (UTJ) will focus its opposition on reforms in the kosher certification industry. UTJ leader Moshe Gafni wrote Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Tuesday, protesting the kosher certification reform being included in omnibus legislation and not being brought to a vote individually. 
"The issue of what is kosher has nothing to do with the budget," Gafni wrote Levy. "Please separate it from the arrangements bill and enable a proper debate on this divisive issue," Gafni said. 
A spokesman for Levy said he received Gafni's request and had not yet made a decision.


Tags Avigdor Liberman Budget women united torah judaism moshe gafni agriculture Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz was right to meet Abbas and work for stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.
4

A Shabbat to remember with Prime Minister Bennett - reporter's notebook

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praying at the Willard Hotel in Washington on Wednesday.
5

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by