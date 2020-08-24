Coronavirus center calls to restrict High Holy Day meals, services

The center found that infection rates surrounding holidays in Israel were directly influenced by the presence of regulations or lack thereof, with infection rates skyrocketing after Purim, when there were almost no restrictions.

Meanwhile, no rise in infection rates was reported after Passover, Yom Ha'atzmaut or Lag Ba'omer when there were strict restrictions in place. After Shavuot, when people gathered for holiday meals, a rise in infection was reported.

The center warned that the High Holidays and Sukkot, during which large prayer services and family meals are held, could create widescale outbreaks.

Large gatherings, such as for the Kaparot ritual and at markets for the four species used on Sukkot, could also raise infection rates.

The center recommended that prayer services be held in open areas and in small groups and that family meals be held with less participants.

Religious ceremonies, such as Kaparot, should be held in private settings, advised the center.

The center recommended implementing intensive public education efforts to inform the public about the dangers of large gatherings during the High Holidays.

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu has been working with haredi officials to form an outline for prayer services during the month of Elul which leads up to the High Holidays. If infection rates remain high until mid-September, stricter restrictions may be implemented, possibly including lockdowns similar to the ones implemented during Passover and Yom Haatzmaut.

People would not be able to travel more than 500 meters from their homes, and they would be asked to hold any holiday gatherings only with their nuclear families.

People would not be able to travel more than 500 meters from their homes, and they would be asked to hold any holiday gatherings only with their nuclear families.

Prayer would only be allowed to take place outdoors. On specific days, stores, malls, markets and restaurants would be shut down and the education system would stop operating. A coronavirus cabinet meeting meant to discuss the High Holidays was cancelled on Monday. It is unclear when it will be rescheduled.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.