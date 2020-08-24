The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus center calls to restrict High Holy Day meals, services

The center found that infection rates surrounding holidays in Israel were directly influenced by the presence of regulations or lack thereof.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 24, 2020 15:13
Jewish men wearing prayer shawls perform morning prayers in a courtyard of a synagogue in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish men wearing prayer shawls perform morning prayers in a courtyard of a synagogue in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center recommended that prayer services and family meals during the High Holidays be made smaller than usual, warning that infection rates after holidays were directly tied to the restrictions or lack thereof implemented during the holiday.
The center found that infection rates surrounding holidays in Israel were directly influenced by the presence of regulations or lack thereof, with infection rates skyrocketing after Purim, when there were almost no restrictions.
Meanwhile, no rise in infection rates was reported after Passover, Yom Ha'atzmaut or Lag Ba'omer when there were strict restrictions in place. After Shavuot, when people gathered for holiday meals, a rise in infection was reported.
The center warned that the High Holidays and Sukkot, during which large prayer services and family meals are held, could create widescale outbreaks.
Large gatherings, such as for the Kaparot ritual and at markets for the four species used on Sukkot, could also raise infection rates.
The center recommended that prayer services be held in open areas and in small groups and that family meals be held with less participants.
Religious ceremonies, such as Kaparot, should be held in private settings, advised the center.
The center recommended implementing intensive public education efforts to inform the public about the dangers of large gatherings during the High Holidays.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu has been working with haredi officials to form an outline for prayer services during the month of Elul which leads up to the High Holidays. If infection rates remain high until mid-September, stricter restrictions may be implemented, possibly including lockdowns similar to the ones implemented during Passover and Yom Haatzmaut.
People would not be able to travel more than 500 meters from their homes, and they would be asked to hold any holiday gatherings only with their nuclear families.
Prayer would only be allowed to take place outdoors. On specific days, stores, malls, markets and restaurants would be shut down and the education system would stop operating.
A coronavirus cabinet meeting meant to discuss the High Holidays was cancelled on Monday. It is unclear when it will be rescheduled.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags high holidays Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Cops gone wild: Protesters stay calm as police lose control at Balfour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
5 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by