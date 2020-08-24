Coronavirus cabinet meeting cancelled

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A coronavirus cabinet meeting planned for Monday was cancelled due to schedule constraints, according to a spokesperson for coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel to meet with officials on Monday.Gamzu is continuing discussions with haredi officials concerning regulations for synagogues.The current coronavirus restrictions expire on Tuesday.