Coronavirus cabinet meeting: Lockdown? Restrictions?

The coronavirus cabinet is meeting Thursday to discuss the next phase of restrictions on the Israeli public, as the infection rate has failed to decrease and the hospital system is overcrowded.Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu was asked to present alternatives for the cabinet members to consider. According to N12, Gamzu has presented two options. The first he termed “From containing to controlling” and would be activated on Sept. 10. The plan includes rolling out the “traffic light” system in full (part of which is closing schools in red zones), restricting flights to Uman and establishing an outline for prayer services during the month of Elul so as to avoid gatherings.The situation would then be reassessed on the 10th. If “R” (coefficient) is greater than 1, then stricter directives will be instituted that would run from Rosh Hashanah through the end of Sukkot.These new, harsher restrictions would add travel restrictions in red cities; on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur not being able to go more than 500 meters from home and holding all gatherings only with nuclear families; developing a pray outline that encourages outdoor prayer; closing stores, malls and markets on certain days; shutting down schools; closing public-facing businesses except emergency public services and allowing factories and offices to only operate with 30% of its staff.The goal, according to what N12 revealed, would be to reduce new daily cases to 400 per day over four weeks.The second plan is called “Tighter Restraints” and would be meant to reduce daily infections even fasts. This would involve taking national steps between September 18 and October 11, such as closing malls, markets, restaurants and events. The education system would operate only through grade three. The public sector would maintain only emergency services and businesses could only allow 30% of staff to come to the office.Red zones would be even more restricted, including only be allowed to venture 500 meters from home.On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported that there were 1,637 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the last day. Some 403 people are in serious condition, including 110 who are intubated. So far, 789 people have died.