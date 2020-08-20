The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus cabinet meeting: Lockdown? Restrictions?

Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu was asked to present alternatives for the cabinet members to consider. According to N12, Gamzu has presented two options.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 20, 2020 17:51
Children wearing masks play in the water along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as they visit Zikim beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in southern Israel July 21, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Children wearing masks play in the water along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as they visit Zikim beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in southern Israel July 21, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The coronavirus cabinet is meeting Thursday to discuss the next phase of restrictions on the Israeli public, as the infection rate has failed to decrease and the hospital system is overcrowded.
Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu was asked to present alternatives for the cabinet members to consider. According to N12, Gamzu has presented two options.
The first he termed “From containing to controlling” and would be activated on Sept. 10. The plan includes rolling out the “traffic light” system in full (part of which is closing schools in red zones), restricting flights to Uman and establishing an outline for prayer services during the month of Elul so as to avoid gatherings.
The situation would then be reassessed on the 10th. If “R” (coefficient) is greater than 1, then stricter directives will be instituted that would run from Rosh Hashanah through the end of Sukkot.
These new, harsher restrictions would add travel restrictions in red cities; on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur not being able to go more than 500 meters from home and holding all gatherings only with nuclear families; developing a pray outline that encourages outdoor prayer; closing stores, malls and markets on certain days; shutting down schools; closing public-facing businesses except emergency public services and allowing factories and offices to only operate with 30% of its staff.
The goal, according to what N12 revealed, would be to reduce new daily cases to 400 per day over four weeks.
The second plan is called “Tighter Restraints” and would be meant to reduce daily infections even fasts.
This would involve taking national steps between September 18 and October 11, such as closing malls, markets, restaurants and events. The education system would operate only through grade three. The public sector would maintain only emergency services and businesses could only allow 30% of staff to come to the office.
Red zones would be even more restricted, including only be allowed to venture 500 meters from home.
On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported that there were 1,637 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the last day. Some 403 people are in serious condition, including 110 who are intubated. So far, 789 people have died.


Tags Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Candidly Speaking: Affirming civilization, UAE and Israel By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by