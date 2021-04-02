The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Israel’s reproduction rate again on the decline

Vaccination campaign slows, with more than 1 million eligible Israelis still unvaccinated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 2, 2021 15:29
A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The reproduction rate dropped Friday morning to 0.61, after being on the rise for the past couple of days, allowing Israelis to breathe a sigh of relief as the country continues to open.
Passover ends Saturday evening and students are expected to return to school on Monday. Third graders will no longer be learning in capsules.
The reproduction rate is the number of people a sick person infects. Health officials say it must be under one to ensure that the virus does not spread. On Thursday morning, the Health Ministry reported the rate at 0.64, the highest it had been in two weeks.
There were 331 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday out of around 34,000 who were tested; 1% of people screened tested positive.
There are currently fewer than 7,000 active cases in the country, including 368 people who are in serious condition, among them 194 who are intubated.
Some 6,220 Israelis have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Four people died between on Thursday. In total, the Health Ministry showed that 454 people died of COVID-19 last month. In comparison, over 1,400 people died of the virus in January - accounting for around 30% of all coronavirus deaths at that time.
There are still no red cities. Only three cities are labeled orange - all of them Arab-Bedouin towns.
The city with the highest number of active patients remains Jerusalem.
Upwards of 5.2 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, among them 4.8 million who have already had both shots. That amounts to nearly 52% of Israelis who are fully vaccinated against the virus. In addition, there are more than 820,900 people who had the virus and recovered.
However, the vaccination campaign in the country has greatly slowed, leaving upwards of 1 million Israelis still eligible to get the jab. This number includes some 238,000 people over the age of 50, who are at higher risk for developing a severe case of COVID-19.
Only around 30,000 Israelis got their first vaccine this week, according to the Health Ministry.
On Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine is now considered 91.3% effective against COVID-19 and that its efficacy is maintained for at least six months.
The vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease.
Pfizer and BioNTech also announced earlier in the week that the vaccine was safe and effective for use in vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 16. The companies are applying for FDA approval.


