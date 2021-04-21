The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Rollout of electronic bracelets to start in May

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for SuperCom said that they have 5,000 kits ready to be deployed as soon as the government wishes.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 21, 2021 13:58
‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring (photo credit: SUPERCOM)
‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring
(photo credit: SUPERCOM)
The rollout of electronic bracelets to monitor that those who enter Israel from abroad comply with quarantine requirements will likely start in the month of May, a Health Ministry’s spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post.
Israelis who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus are exempt from quarantine, but all others will be required to isolate either at home wearing a device or in a state-run facility.
The bracelets have been described by health authorities as a key part of the strategy to prevent new coronavirus variants from abroad from spreading in the country. However, over a month after Israel reopened its skies for its citizens and the Knesset approved legislation to allow the rollout of the devices, the deployment has not started yet.
The bracelet cannot monitor any details about the person wearing it, except whether they are respecting the quarantine’s rules, SuperCom president and CEO Ordan Trabelsi told the Post at the end of February, shortly before a pilot using some 100 bracelets kicked off.
The pilot took place in the first week of March. According to the company, the bracelets were in high demand, with over 91% of travelers arriving at the airport opting for the program. Reception of the program was positive, and was accompanied by a high satisfaction rate.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for SuperCom said that they have 5,000 kits ready to be deployed as soon as the government wishes.
According to the outline approved by the Knesset, children under the age of 14 are not going to be required to wear a bracelet to quarantine at home, while adults might be exempt on a case by case basis for special humanitarian reasons.
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


