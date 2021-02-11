Coronavirus: Some children back to school, some malls open defying gov’t

Some 480,000 Israeli children returned to school on Thursday within the framework approved by the government to gradually reopen the country, as the number of new coronavirus daily cases decreased substantially for the second day in a row and some malls decided to open defying the regulations.

Only daycares and grades 1-4 in cities that meet a set of criteria that include low infection rate and high vaccination rate have been allowed to reopen, leaving some two million Israeli students at home.

While none of the Israeli biggest cities qualified considered collectively, the Health and Education ministries allowed municipalities to return children to classrooms in individual neighborhoods that meet the criteria. However, late Wednesday night, Jerusalem’s mayor Moshe Lion retracted his decision to allow schools to reopen in some areas in the capital lamenting unclarity in the guidelines.

Some 5,540 were found positive to the coronavirus on Wednesday, or 7.5% of about 76,000 tests performed, according to a Thursday morning update by the Health Ministry. The number marks a decrease of about 500 cases from the previous day.

Of those infected, 1,027 were in serious condition and 315 were on ventilators. The death toll rose to 5,265 overnight.

Also on Thursday, as the authorities were weighing the next steps to reopen the country’s economy, at least three malls in Petach Tikva, Bat Yam and Carmiel announced that they would start welcoming customers again under the “green label” outline.

The green label, also referred to as green passport , is the document that the government intend to grant to those who are at least a week after the second injection of the coronavirus vaccine or those who recovered from the disease to allow them access to various events, location and activities, including restaurants, cultural venues and hotels.

A detail plan has yet to be define. While in the first discussion the authorities appeared to be oriented to give a temporary green status also to those who undergo a test and are found negative, several health official including Minister Yuli Edelstein said that they are not oriented to to that in order to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Moreover, the government is also considering passing legislation allowing employers the right to deny access to the workplace to employees who were not vaccinated, as well as oblige teachers to get inoculated.

Some 2,3 million Israelis, about 25% of the population, have already received both shots of the vaccine, and about 3.7 million at least the first. Almost 140,000 individuals were inoculated on Wednesday marking a slight decrease from the previous days, although the number remains very distant from the record 230,000 shots administered on January 31.