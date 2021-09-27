The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Couple divorces over vaccine conflict

The wife is the only one currently working, but she's not allowed to go to work until she vaccinates, which she refuses to do.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 18:21
Divorce 150 (photo credit: Thinkstock/Imagebank)
Divorce 150
(photo credit: Thinkstock/Imagebank)
The COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy on most of us, but some families experienced it to more extreme ends, even to the point of separation.
For one couple in the north of Israel who had been married for more than 25 years, the vaccine issue came up and caused a serious conflict between the husband and wife.
While the husband was unemployed for months because he was on halat (unpaid leave) and has not gone back to work, the wife continued her job.
Lately, the wife's refusal to vaccinate has torn apart the family, and the foremost victims are the children, who have found themselves in the middle of the conflict between their parents.
The lawyer representing the husband has heard all about the family drama that has become a common phenomenon in many homes and places of work lately - anti-vaxxers.
A NURSE draws up a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Magen David Adom vaccination center in Jerusalem earlier this month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)A NURSE draws up a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Magen David Adom vaccination center in Jerusalem earlier this month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
So what do you do when the family's income is affected, especially when it only comes from one paycheck?
"My wife's employers instructed everyone who isn't getting vaccinated to continue working from home, but my wife cut her income in half," said the husband. 
He added that her salary alone will not be enough for them because he has not been called back to work as a chef.
"I would just get over it if she wasn't vaccinated because of a reason that makes sense, but everything [she says] sounds ridiculous and filled with conspiracy to me," he said.
The wife continues to insist that she will not vaccinate, even if it means she will get fired or divorced.
"I'm done trying to please the world," she said in court. "I'm not getting the first shot or the second shot or any shot at all. I know how to look after myself, and the same goes for my three children."
After the conflict about the vaccine started, the question of the children's vaccines came up.
"Let my wife do whatever she wants, as long as she leaves the children alone," said the husband. "The get brainwashed from morning to night. We ear apart, we sleep apart - the house has fallen apart. I'm just trying to find work and save my family, but in my line of work, it's difficult."
The lawyer said that the two will need to get divorced, but that it seems that the issued have been present long before the current conflict. She thinks the marriage will end in the next few weeks.


Tags divorce vaccine Anti-vaxxer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by