The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Court orders Black Shadow content blocked by search engines

A court ordered Internet providers and search engines to block access to content leaked by the Black Shadow hackers.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 14:00
Cyber Hackers (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cyber Hackers
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court ordered on Wednesday internet providers and search engines to block access to the Black Shadow and the content it has leaked from Israeli companies, as Israeli authorities continue to work to limit the damage caused by the ransomware attack.
The court also ordered that the personal information that was leaked be removed.
Despite Telegram deleting Black Shadow's channel on Tuesday, the hacker group was able to open a new channel later in the day and has since leaked even more data from 103FM radio, the Trip Guaranty travel insurance company, Locker Ambin furniture company, the Mor Institute for medical data and the Tacy jewelry company.
The newly leaked data includes flight details, addresses, emails and birth dates, among other details.
On Tuesday, Black Shadow leaked profile data from hundreds of thousands of users of "Atraf," following up on threats to do so should their desired ransom of $1 million not be met. 
Illustrative photo of a cyberattack. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Illustrative photo of a cyberattack. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The hackers, who broke into web hosting company Cyberserve's servers and have since been threatening to release data from Atraf, as well as Dan bus company and tour booking company Pegasus, who were clients of Cyberserve's and had their data stored on their servers. 
The hackers had previously threatened to leak the data obtained from the database of the gay dating app, which it obtained during its attack on Cyberserve, after a 48-hour deadline it had set to meet its demand for $1 million passed on Tuesday.
The file was blocked by the site hosting it shortly after Black Shadow published the link, but has since been republished at a functioning link.
The latest attack was announced by the group on Friday, with Black Shadow claiming it had damaged the servers. Cyberserve is a web hosting company, meaning it provides servers and data storage for other companies across industries. The data seized by the hackers is from a wide variety of businesses, from travel booking and bus companies to the Israeli Children’s Museum.
“Under no circumstances should you submit to the demands of the attackers,” stressed the director-general of the Israel Internet Association, Yoram Hacohen, on Sunday in response to Black Shadow’s demands.
“There is no guarantee that if the amount is paid the information will not be published and, more importantly, such a surrender will lead to further and increased attacks due to what is perceived by them as an achievement,” he warned. “Moreover, if private surfers receive messages with demands for payment of ransom they must immediately report it to the police and not take any action beyond that.
“What needs to be done now is to refine online safety and privacy regulations and provide all the support, physically and mentally, to those about whom the information has been revealed,” Hacohen said.
Black Shadow is responsible for previous attacks against Israeli companies, such as vehicle insurance company Shirbit and finance company KLS. In those attacks, the companies affected claimed that the group was Iranian, despite cybersecurity experts rejecting the claims.
Yigal Unna, head of the National Cyber Directorate, told Army Radio on Sunday that Black Shadow appears to be a criminal group with an “anti-Israeli scent,” adding that “it could be because they’re of one origin or another, but it is not fundamentally different from what is happening all over the world.”
"My position has been very reasoned out for years - don't pay and don't negotiate. It is unnecessary, it is useless," said cybersecurity consultant Einat Meyron on Tuesday.
"The information is in any case leaked and sold on other channels, on the darknet, where shaming lists of companies that paid the ransom even though they were promised that they would not be revealed are also published. That in itself should be enough, but when you also see the quality of the conversation that the attacker has with the negotiator, it is difficult not to understand the attacker," said Meyron.
"With an average cost of $7000-$9000 per negotiator, for two or three days, it is already better to transfer the money to a charity that does good. At least that way there is a chance that karma will be considered," added the consultant.
Meyron stated on Saturday in response to the most recent Black Shadow attack that “the identity of the attacking group is a little less important.
“On the part of the attacked companies – for insurance and reputation reasons – it is clear that they will want to attribute the attack to Iran," she said. "In practice, there is no need to make it easier for attackers by refraining from exercising basic defenses.”
The cybersecurity consultant additionally stressed that “it is necessary to prove beyond any doubt that this is an Iranian group. And it is neither trivial nor significant because of the effect of the slander – and because an Iranian attribution does not necessarily indicate it was an ‘Iranian mission.’”
Meyron further explained that it is unlikely that a group working for the Iranian regime would “waste energy” on records from random sites, but rather would aim to cause significant damage to crucial infrastructure.
The Cyber Unit at the Office of the State Attorney announced that it was continuing to act against Black Shadow and had contacted Google in order to have access blocked to the hacker group's website and that Telegram had blocked two more channels belonging to the group.
"The director of the Cyber Unit at the Office of the State Attorney, Dr. Haim Wismonsky, stated that the department will continue to work to reduce and disrupt the activities of cybercriminals in order, among other things, to protect the privacy and security of the state's citizens in cyberspace," said the Cyber Unit.


Tags internet cyber security Cyber Black Shadow
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by