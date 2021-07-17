The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in the IDF: 14 soldiers test positive, dozens quarantined

In total, 135 IDF soldiers and officers are infected with COVID-19, according to the IDF. Some 535 IDF service members are currently in quarantine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 17, 2021 02:57
IDF soldiers work at the IDF Coronavirus Task Force Headquarters in Ramle to trace chains of infection in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
IDF soldiers work at the IDF Coronavirus Task Force Headquarters in Ramle to trace chains of infection in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Dozens of IDF soldiers have been quarantined due to a COVID-19 outbreak in a combat engineering unit, Maariv reported on Friday. 
Fourteen soldiers in a special combat engineering unit have tested positive for Coronavirus. In total,135 IDF soldiers and officers are currently infected with COVID-19, according to the IDF.
Some 535 IDF service members are currently in quarantine.
Soldiers who came in contact with those infected were sent home after testing negative for COVID, in order to prevent further infections in the unit. 
All the soldiers were reportedly vaccinated, which raises further doubts over the Pfizer vaccine's effective against the Delta variant.
Last month, two soldiers and one IDF worker who were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus tested positive, the first cases of the Delta variant spreading within the IDF.
These were the first active coronavirus cases seen in the IDF since May 2, when the army reported no cases for the first time in over a year.


Tags IDF Coronavirus Pfizer
