Coronavirus in Israel: Three vaccinated IDF personnel infected with COVID

Some 48 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, and another 88 were identified on Monday as of 5:30 p.m. The last time such a number of new daily cases was registered was at the end of April. However, this infection rate remains extremely low when compared with the thousands of people who were infected every day during the worst periods of morbidity in Israel.



Due to the recent outbreaks, the city of Binyamina has dropped from green to yellow in the government's coronavirus ranking system, and is currently home to the largest number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The travel ban on countries considered to be high risk approved by the previous government did not come with any enforcement measures, he said, adding that in the next few days fines will be slapped onto those who fly to those locations.