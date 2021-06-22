Coronavirus in Israel: Three vaccinated IDF personnel infected with COVID

Two IDF soldiers and one IDF worker who were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus tested positive for it on Monday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The three have entered quarantine.army reported no cases for the first time in over a year.In a statement, the IDF spokesperson reassured the public that "the IDF will continue to work to protect the health of all its soldiers."Defense Minister Benny Gantz, along with Home Front Command Maj. -Gen. Uri Gordin and Defense Command Brig. -Gen. Moshe Edri, conducted an assessment at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday to review their coronavirus protocols and to better understand the risks that the virus still presents.Following the assessment, Gantz instructed the "Ella" unit which deals with epidemiological outbreaks, to await further instructions before concluding their activities, which include coordinating investigations in areas dealing with virus outbreaks, until a further assessment with the Health Ministry is conducted. He also instructed them not to close any of their facilities, and to restart operations which may have already been concluded, until a full transfer of power to the department which will begin investigating epidemiological investigations in their place has been made. This process is expected to begin on July 1.These are the first active coronavirus cases seen in the IDF since May 2nd, when the
Gantz's assessment of Ben-Gurion Airport came after Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that when it came to the travel bans on high risk countries, "there were difficulties in cooperation between the relevant ministries," in the former government.
The travel ban on countries considered to be high risk approved by the previous government did not come with any enforcement measures, he said, adding that in the next few days fines will be slapped onto those who fly to those locations.
Due to the recent outbreaks, the city of Binyamina has dropped from green to yellow in the government's coronavirus ranking system, and is currently home to the largest number of active coronavirus cases in the country.
Some 48 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, and another 88 were identified on Monday as of 5:30 p.m. The last time such a number of new daily cases was registered was at the end of April. However, this infection rate remains extremely low when compared with the thousands of people who were infected every day during the worst periods of morbidity in Israel.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.