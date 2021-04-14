COVID: After isolation, kids with cancer get a break with Zichron Menachem

Zichron Menachem brought 80 children who are sick with cancer together for three days of outdoor fun earlier this week. The children have been stuck in isolation for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, shuttled between their homes and hospitals, according to the organization."Cancer patients suffered a lot during the coronavirus pandemic, much more than the general population," said Chaim Ehrenthal, chairman and founder of the organization. "The threat of the coronavirus was much more severe for them and the pressure that they and their families experienced was extraordinary." The children will stay near Lake Kinneret and participate in activities during the day such as Jeep tours and helicopter flights."The isolation was necessary of course but very harsh. We are talking about children and youth who have not left their homes at all, sometimes their siblings also stayed home to keep them healthy. Today, for many of them, is the first time that they are going out to an activity that is fun and in the open air."In order to keep the children safe, all of the staff and participants were tested for the coronavirus, and the entire staff was vaccinated within the past few months."Here [on the trip] they are not sick kids, here they are normal kids like anyone else," said Ehrenthal. "Here they are equal. One of the first things they do when they get on the bus is take off their wigs and head coverings. Here different is normal. No one gets weird looks or questions. It is the perfect distraction."We also help their families breath easily. These are families who have been preoccupied with only one thing for a year: keeping their sick child safe. Now for three days, the families can rest, invest in their other children and in their relationships."
