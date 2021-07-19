COVID home testing kits coming to Israel - Here’s what you need to know:

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has promised Israelis that rapid home coronavirus tests will be available “in the coming days.”

What does a home test look like and how will citizens get one?

These home testing kits are likely to be sold in pharmacies, just like they are in other countries where they are approved around the world – including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France, according to David Pappo, Chairman of the Israel Pharmaceutical Association, who owns his own pharmacy in Ramle.





The ki ts will be purchased from commercial companies abroad and imported into the country via various distributors, some of which are already well-known and distributing other rapid tests in Israel, such as Remipharm Group, which represents the American company Quidel in Israel.

Quidel produces the Sofia rapid antigen tests that were used in various capacities during the last wave. It is also well known for its QuickVue In-Line Strep A Test. The company has been collaborating with the Health Ministry and health funds for around 30 years.

Although no final pricing has been released, tests are expected to cost around 20 NIS each and could be sold in packs of one, two or even five for large families.

Pappo told The Jerusalem Post that the first kit likely to enter the marketplace, even as early as this week, is Quidel’s QuickVue home test, which was approved by the American Food and Drug Administration in March 2021 and provides results in only 10 minutes. It is considered 99.3% accurate.

The company submitted the test for approval by the Health Ministry four months ago and is expected to receive affirmation “within hours or days,” a representative told the Post.