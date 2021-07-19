COVID home testing kits coming to Israel - Here’s what you need to know:

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has promised Israelis that rapid home coronavirus tests will be available “in the coming days.”
What does a home test look like and how will citizens get one?
These home testing kits are likely to be sold in pharmacies, just like they are in other countries where they are approved around the world – including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France, according to David Pappo, Chairman of the Israel Pharmaceutical Association, who owns his own pharmacy in Ramle.
The kits will be purchased from commercial companies abroad and imported into the country via various distributors, some of which are already well-known and distributing other rapid tests in Israel, such as Remipharm Group, which represents the American company Quidel in Israel.
Quidel produces the Sofia rapid antigen tests that were used in various capacities during the last wave. It is also well known for its QuickVue In-Line Strep A Test. The company has been collaborating with the Health Ministry and health funds for around 30 years.
Although no final pricing has been released, tests are expected to cost around 20 NIS each and could be sold in packs of one, two or even five for large families.
Pappo told The Jerusalem Post that the first kit likely to enter the marketplace, even as early as this week, is Quidel’s QuickVue home test, which was approved by the American Food and Drug Administration in March 2021 and provides results in only 10 minutes. It is considered 99.3% accurate.
The company submitted the test for approval by the Health Ministry four months ago and is expected to receive affirmation “within hours or days,” a representative told the Post.
How does QuickVue work?
After washing your hands or using hand sanitizer:1 - Remove the contents from the kit and confirm they are all there. The kit includes step-by-step instructions, a pre-filled tube, nasal swab and test strip. 2 - Remove the cap from the tube and place it back into the tray in a predefined hole labeled “tube holder.” 3 - Open the nasal swab packet and remove the swab by the handle. Then, insert the swab into your nose about half-an-inch to three-quarters of an inch and rub around in a circular motion. Repeat in the second nostril.
4 - Place the swab in the tube and swirl it around three or four times. Then leave it there for one minute.5 - Carefully remove the swab from the tube, rotating it along the inner wall of the tube to squeeze out as much liquid as possible.6 - Open the test strip packet. 7 - Place the test strip into the tube for 10 minutes. 8 - Remove the test trip and place it on the strip on the instruction sheet. Be sure to read your results within five minutes. Positive is indicated by a blue and pink line, negative by a blue line alone and invalid if there is no blue line (even if there is a pink line) or the strip is blank. Another test that has asked the Health Ministry for approval is even easier to use: InteliSwab by OraSure Technologies. A company representative said "we are just waiting for the paperwork to be complete." This test received FDA approval last month, is considered 98% accurate and takes 30 minutes to provide results. InteliSwab comes with a one-piece smart swab and a tube. 1 - The swab is placed inside each nostril, where it is rubbed around in a circular motion.2 - Then, it is placed inside the test tube and swirled around there, too. 3 - The test tube sits for up to 30 minutes and the results are revealed. It is unclear what other companies might be aiming to enter the Israeli marketplace since Bennett's announcement. One of the above companies requested a list of potential competitions from the Health Ministry, the Post learned, but did not receive a response. "We receive thousands of inquiries from parents and educational institutions who are looking for immediate and accessible solutions," Remipharm Group's marketing and sales manager Sagi Yaniv said. When these tests are available, they could revolutionize life under the shadow of coronavirus. "Let's say you want to visit your elderly parents and you have symptoms," Pappo suggested. "You take a simple test. If it is negative, you can go visit them." The tests could also be used in offices with large numbers of employees. For instance, staff could be asked to do a home test twice a week and present their negative test to the company to keep the workspace COVID-19 free. "If you know you are negative for COVID, you are much more at peace, more confident, you can go visit your parents with peace of mind or bring your children to visit them," Pappo said. "This could normalize everyday life in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic."