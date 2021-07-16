The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: In first since March, 855 new cases; PM to address

The spike in daily cases comes after three straight days when there were over 750 cases.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 16, 2021 11:33
Magen David Adom medical team members, wearing protective gear, is handling a Coronavirus test from patients in Jerusalem, on April 17, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom medical team members, wearing protective gear, is handling a Coronavirus test from patients in Jerusalem, on April 17, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Some 855 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Thursday, the highest since March, with 1.52% of tests returning positive, according to a Friday morning update by the Health Ministry.
The spike in daily cases comes after three straight days when there were over 750 cases.
Of those infected, 52 were in serious condition and 17 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,443.
Some 51% of the new cases were already vaccinated, as were 59.6% of the patients in serious condition.
In light of the expanding outbreak, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold an emergency meeting with ministers and experts from the Health, Defense, Public Security, Finance, Transportation and Economy ministries at 2 p.m. on Friday.
On Thursday, Bennett announced the "Happy Badge," an outline for holding mass gatherings, in an effort to slow infection rates.
Starting Wednesday, access to weddings and similar events with more than 100 guests will be reserved to individuals who are vaccinated, recovered or holders of a recent negative coronavirus test, Bennett, Economy Minister Orna Barbivay and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in a joint statement.
The new system will be relevant only for indoor gatherings where food and drinks are served and people both sit and stand. There will be no cap on participants, and people will be required to wear masks.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


