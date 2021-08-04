The goal is to keep Israel open, but if necessary the government will be ready to impose more severe restrictions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday, a day after the coronavirus cabinet approved several new measures to contain the outbreak.

“Our goal is to keep Israel open but not to reach a situation where the hospitals, God forbid, will have to say, 'We have no more place',” Bennett said while visiting a vaccination center in Jerusalem. “This cannot happen in the State of Israel. Our goal is not to get to it, and we know when to hit the brakes.”

“In order not to instigate more stringent restrictions, we need to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep distance,” he added. “It is in our hands.”

On Tuesday night, the cabinet took the first steps in the direction of stricter restriction.

Starting August 8, the full green pass system will be in place again (from August 20 also for children under 12 – who are currently exempt), masks will be mandatory in all outdoor gatherings and a vaccinated/recovered parent caring for a child in quarantine under the age of 12 will be demanded to isolate as well.

Moreover, more stringent criteria to place countries under travel ban or In addition, government offices will work with only 50% of their workforce in person, and the private sector will be encouraged to do the same.Moreover, more stringent criteria to place countries under travel ban or travel warning will be formulated, leaving a very limited group of nations to be visited freely by Israelis without the need to quarantine upon their return regardless of their immunization status.

The new criteria and the new list are expected to be published on Sunday and to come into effect in the following days.

The cabinet also appealed to the general public to become more careful in observing social distancing precautions and to the elderly to avoid large gatherings and to meet unvaccinated people indoors.

On Monday, Israel registers over 3,800 new coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday report by the Health Ministry, the highest since March with an increase of almost 1,400 cases compared to the previous record on Friday.