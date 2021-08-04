The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID: We want to stay open, but we know when to hit the brakes – Bennett

On Tuesday night, the coronavirus cabinet approved several new measures, including the return to the full green pass system.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 4, 2021 11:23
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett inaugurating the new vaccination center for Clalit Health Services in Jerusalem's Cinema City, August 8, 2021. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett inaugurating the new vaccination center for Clalit Health Services in Jerusalem's Cinema City, August 8, 2021.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
The goal is to keep Israel open, but if necessary the government will be ready to impose more severe restrictions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday, a day after the coronavirus cabinet approved several new measures to contain the outbreak.
“Our goal is to keep Israel open but not to reach a situation where the hospitals, God forbid, will have to say, 'We have no more place',” Bennett said while visiting a vaccination center in Jerusalem. “This cannot happen in the State of Israel. Our goal is not to get to it, and we know when to hit the brakes.”
“In order not to instigate more stringent restrictions, we need to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep distance,” he added. “It is in our hands.”
On Tuesday night, the cabinet took the first steps in the direction of stricter restriction.
Starting August 8, the full green pass system will be in place again (from August 20 also for children under 12 – who are currently exempt), masks will be mandatory in all outdoor gatherings and a vaccinated/recovered parent caring for a child in quarantine under the age of 12 will be demanded to isolate as well.
In addition, government offices will work with only 50% of their workforce in person, and the private sector will be encouraged to do the same.
Moreover, more stringent criteria to place countries under travel ban or travel warning will be formulated, leaving a very limited group of nations to be visited freely by Israelis without the need to quarantine upon their return regardless of their immunization status.
The new criteria and the new list are expected to be published on Sunday and to come into effect in the following days.
The cabinet also appealed to the general public to become more careful in observing social distancing precautions and to the elderly to avoid large gatherings and to meet unvaccinated people indoors.
On Monday, Israel registers over 3,800 new coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday report by the Health Ministry, the highest since March with an increase of almost 1,400 cases compared to the previous record on Friday.


Tags Naftali Bennett Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Green Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by