Pamphlets blaming Holocaust on LGBT people appear for 2nd time in a week

Thousands of men were sent to concentration camps as "homosexual offenders" during the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 18:32
The LGBT community marks the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, Meir Park in Tel Aviv, on May 1, 2019 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The LGBT community marks the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, Meir Park in Tel Aviv, on May 1, 2019
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Pamphlets blaming the Holocaust on LGBTQ+ people and accusing the LGBTQ+ community of desiring "political supremacy" appeared in Rosh Haayin on Tuesday, a week after they were distributed in Haifa, according to KAN news.

Hundreds of the pamphlets have been distributed in both Haifa and Rosh Haayin and it remains unclear who is producing and distributing them.

"Many blamed God for allowing the horrors of the Holocaust to materialize. However, the facts show that before 1933, homosexual activity was illegal in Germany, but after the Nazi takeover these laws were changed. It has been said in the past that if these laws had been enforced in Germany, the Holocaust would not have happened," read one of the claims made in the 26-page pamphlets.

Nazi Germany's campaign against homosexuality

Homosexuals were one of the groups specifically targeted by the Nazi regime, with the US Holocaust Memorial Museum noting that "according to many survivor accounts, pink triangle prisoners were among the most abused groups in the camps."

Between 5,000 to 15,000 men were sent to concentration camps as "homosexual offenders" and tens of thousands of others were imprisoned elsewhere, according to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Those sent to camps were forced to wear a pink triangle to identify them. It is unknown how many homosexuals were murdered in the Holocaust.

LEHAVA CHAIRMAN Benzi Gopstein and activists protest the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade under heavy security, in 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) LEHAVA CHAIRMAN Benzi Gopstein and activists protest the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade under heavy security, in 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day this year, a gay couple was attacked by their neighbor in Tel Aviv who shouted at them "Go back to Germany, I don't tolerate gays, I don't like gays."

26-page pamphlets include a list of claims against LGBTQ+ people

The pamphlets distributed in the past week additionally claim that granting rights to LGBTQ+ people will lead to those who "have the traditional view of marriage between a man and a woman" losing "their personal freedom and their democratic rights."

"The ultimate goals of the LGBTQ+ movement is not just inclusion and acceptance, but absolute cultural and political supremacy, as was the case in the Greek and Roman empires and Nazi Germany."

The pamphlets additionally claim that science has proven that homosexuality is not related to genetics and "gays were not born this way."

"The sin of homosexuality gives them back in their bodies the proper reward for their actions, such as sexually transmitted diseases, AIDS, etc," continues the pamphlet. "Many nowadays want to paint the LGBTQ+ community as a loving, peace-loving, and tolerant society, when in fact it is degenerating into a threatening, coercive, violent, unruly, and shameless mindset, and it also aggressively targets teenagers and children for its plots."

The pamphlet insists that it is "not a message of hatred but of concern and love warning our beloved people of the present and eternal consequences that will come if they continue to ignore the word of God."

A complaint was filed with the police after the pamphlets were distributed, with Israel Police stating in response that "the police began an investigation upon receiving the complaint, in which the materials will be forwarded to the examination of the professional authorities."



