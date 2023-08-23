Fake websites stealing personal info by posing as Israeli gov't sites

Websites impersonating Israeli government websites are attempting to steal the personal information of citizens in a phishing scam, the National Digital Agency warned on Wednesday.

The websites are made to look like legitimate government websites and the URLs of the sites are similar but slightly different to the real addresses.

Don't take the bait: How to stay safe from the phishing attempts

The National Digital Agency recommended that the public ensure that every message including a link to a government website actually leads to the legitimate website, which should end with gov.il.

The safe way to perform an action on a government website is by searching "www.gov.il" or "my.gov.il".

Citizens concerned that they are being targeted by a phishing scam should contact Israel Police through the following link: https://www.gov.il/he/departments/guides/police_cybercrime_phishing?chapterIndex=4.

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

In late July, the Shin Bet announced that it had detected an attempt by Iran to collect information from Israeli researchers and civil servants using a phishing campaign involving fake LinkedIn profiles.