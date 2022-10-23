The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Even the world’s greatest cybersecurity is no match for human error

People's tendency to fall for phishing scams is a chink in cybersecurity that technology has not yet been able to overcome.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 15:52
Cyber attack (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cyber attack
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The cybersecurity field is one of the most prominent in the Israeli hi-tech sector, having last year accounted for $4 billion in company exits in the city of Tel Aviv alone. Likely due to the pipeline of army intelligence units to the Israeli business world, there is a constant slew of fresh innovations in the cybersecurity space coming out of the start-up nation.

While cybersecurity companies have consistently made leaps and bounds to develop new ways to protect users’ privacy, data and information, there has always been one major problem that has eluded their innovation, and may continue to do so for the foreseeable future: people are prone to error.

The human factor has been and will remain the weakest link,” said Ziv Cohen, CEO of cybersecurity start-up Paygilant and member of the Israel Fintech Center. In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, he explained why careless human action has always been a chink in the latest and greatest of cybersecurity armor.

“It’s just really easy to lure a person to transfer money to your account. It could be a very traditional and old type of attack, such as the Nigerian prince scam, or offering you something, and convincing you to transfer money; but it's [always] very, very effective.”

Ziv Cohen

These kinds of bait-and-switch attacks are referred to as “phishing.” Cohen described them as “a combination of technology and psychology,” and since the dawn of the internet, they’ve been one of the most productive methods of remote theft — but there are still some approaches to mitigate the damage they can cause.

Projection of cyber code on hooded man (llustrative) (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)Projection of cyber code on hooded man (llustrative) (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

How can technology help this issue?

“From a technology point of view, what's required is to look at the big picture, and not just work in silos. When we look at how technology can help here, it's a combination of multiple layers, working in conjunction, in real-time, in order to really get this complete and accurate picture of the likelihood that a transaction or transfer of payment is fraudulent,” Cohen said.

It involves device identification: to look at the device, to ensure that this device is known, no fraud has ever been committed from it, that it belongs to the right person and it looks legit. Think about the phones that you currently hold in your hand. You use this phone for your regular daily activities — you make phone calls to your friends and family, you have your contacts, you connect it to WiFi networks, you have your Bluetooth devices connected to it. So it looks like a phone that a legitimate person uses,” he elaborated. “As opposed to fraudsters — they’re never going to make a phone call to their mom from the same phone they're going to launch an attack from.”

He explained that Paygilant and other companies implement a host of methods to prevent classic phishing scams but at the end of the day, it all comes down to personal responsibility. “It’s a combination of detecting fraudulent activities and alerting users … But at the end of the day, user operation is critical.”



Tags hi-tech technology cyber security Scam
