Lapid meets with Arab authorities as murders continue to rise

“Not enough has been done to reduce crime in Arab society, and some of what has been done – worsens the situation,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said Tuesday at a meeting with leaders of the Arab authorities.

The meeting came as Arab leaders are dealing with record numbers of murders within the sector. So far in 2023, more than 170 Arabs were killed.

The meeting, held in the Arab city of Umm el-Fahm, was also attended by former deputy public security minister MK Yoav Seglovitz, Umm el-Fahm’s Mayor Dr. Samir Mahmid, and the Committee of Heads of Arab Authorities chairman Moder Younes.

'The gov't trusted Ben-Gvir, this is the result'

Much of the blame for rising crime has been placed on the shoulders of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who during the elections campaigned on fighting crime across all sectors, and his critics have pointed to the record murder rates as evidence of his failure to uphold this promise.

Mahmid said "The current government is abandoning Arab society… I want to ask if it is likely that 174 were murdered and the government does nothing. The current government entrusted security to Ben-Gvir and these are the results."

Seglovitz highlighted a program that he implemented during his time in government called "Safe Track," which led to a 16% decrease in the murder rate in Arab society.

Lapid said in the meeting, “I don't want to use this meeting to speak against the government, but we all know the truth: not enough is being done, and some of what is being done is making the situation worse. makes it worse. We don't tell ourselves stories. During the time we were in government, the number of murdered people decreased by 16%, since the current government was established, the number of murdered people increased by 65%.

“You ask yourself, what has changed this year? The same commissioner, the same police, the same head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the same local government, the same civil society. The only thing that has changed is the government. A government came up that stopped everything we did, without offering anything in its place.”

The current government coalition has attempted to combat the rising crime, including enlisting the Shin Bet to join the fight. Nevertheless, murders in the Arab sector continue to be a regular occurrence that has disrupted the lives of citizens.