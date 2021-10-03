Bennett: Arab sector violence and crime has 'crossed the line'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett led a cabinet meeting on combatting Arab sector violence and crime on Sunday, saying the government is "very serious about the issue."

An inter-ministerial task force headed by Deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz has been established, Bennett said.

"The violence in the Arab sector has crossed the line," Bennett said at the meeting. "The issue was repressed and neglected for years until it reached monstrous proportions, as we have seen in the past year," the Prime Minister added.

Bennett also called on Arab-Israelis to "understand Police officers and IDF soldiers are the solution, rather than the enemy." On Saturday, Israel Police officers were attacked in Kafr Kassem.

"I expect the Arab communities - elected officials, public figures, media personalities and others - to back the police and security forces," Bennett said.

View of the Israeli-Arab town of Kfar Kassem, near Tel Aviv. July 02, 2013. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen were present at the meeting.