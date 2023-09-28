Cornerstone laid for new police station in Shfaram day after 6 murdered

Israel Police laid the cornerstone for a new police station in the Israeli Arab city of Shfaram in a ceremony on Thursday, a day after six Arabs were murdered in two separateincidents.

In the first incident, the victim was shot dead on a Haifa road in broad daylight, and in the second, five people were murdered in one attack in Basmat Tabun.

The two murders were only the latest in a long series of cases this year. The results were that so far, 188 Arabs have been murdered this year compared to 80 at the same time last year.

Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Shabtai: I take responsibility, will not rest until justice is done

At the ceremony, Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai addressed the incidents.

"When armed murderers enter a home's yard or open fire in the middle of a main road, as far as I am concerned, they are terrorists," he said. "Therefore, I instructed yesterday at the scene that Israel Police make use of all the manpower and technological means it has for the investigation. And I take responsibility here, we will not rest until we bring these murderers to justice."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the fact that the residents of Shfaram would be able to get service from the police in a respectable police station and added that more officers would be added to the force.

At the same time as the ceremony, a peaceful protest was held in Dizengoff Square to demonstrate against the ongoing violence in the Arab sector. As part of the demonstration, the protesters dyed the water in the square's fountain red and held signs and photos of Wednesday's victims.