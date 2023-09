A Haifa man was shot and killed in a daytime shooting in the city, Israel Police said on Wednesday morning.

The man was in his fifties, and police are investigating the scene. The victim was already dead when Magen David Adom arrived at the scene.

"We saw the man lying unconscious with no pulse and no breathing and suffering from penetrating injuries to his body," said medic Yishai Levy. "We provided medical aid but the injury was critical and we had to determine his death."