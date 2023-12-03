Israeli assassins attempt escape, police disable car in dramatic chase

In a dramatic turn of events, a squad of assassins was apprehended by the Northern District police during their attempt to flee a crime scene.

The four suspects, hailing from Umm al-Fahm, Jaljulia, and Nazareth, were arrested in a bulletproof vehicle, with Kalashnikov-type firearms seized during subsequent searches.

The pursuit unfolded after authorities received intelligence that the squad was planning an act of revenge for a shooting incident in Nazareth earlier in the week. As law enforcement closed in, the suspects attempted to evade capture. A high-speed chase ensued, during which the police resorted to firing shots at the wheels of their armored vehicle, successfully immobilizing it and enabling the fugitives to be apprehended.

Arrest of Suspects in Murder Attempt in the North (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Remand extended

At the request of the police, the court granted a six-day extension to the detention period for the suspects aged 19, 26, 30, and 38.

Commander of the Northern District, Superintendent Shuki Tahauka, emphasized the relentless nature of the ongoing war between criminal organizations: "We cannot underestimate the threat they pose. It was only due to the courageous efforts of our officers that we averted a potentially tragic outcome. Our mission is to prevent further loss of life and violence by dismantling these criminal networks."

The incident is a stark reminder of the far-reaching impact of organized crime, transcending geographical boundaries. Law enforcement remains steadfast in its commitment to neutralizing such threats and ensuring public safety.