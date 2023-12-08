National Security Minister Itamir Ben-Gvir ordered the utilization an underground prison wing, which has been out of use for an extended period of time, to house Nukhba prisoners in. Nukhba is considered to be an elite naval force of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in the Hamas terrorist organization.

Ben-Gvir insisted that Commissioner of Prison Services Katy Perry imprison the terrorists detained in the underground wing where the conditions of the prisoners would be minimal.

Earlier this week, the Director General of the Ministry of National Security, Dr. Elazar Ben Hash, and Attorney Hanmal Dorfman, visited the prison in question together with members of the police and inspected the wing to decide if the accommodations would appropriately house the terrorists.

The conditions of the prison

Ben-Gvir later wrote to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, and admitted "it is true that this is an underground wing, the conditions in which are not among the best, but the conditions of incarceration there comply with the provisions of the law and the relevant regulations, and it has housed prisoners in the past.

"Given this, I would ask you to act for the use of the wing… for the benefit of the imprisonment of the Nukhba detainees or other mass-murdering terrorists who are a symbol of Hamas and its supporters."