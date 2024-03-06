Israeli man charged with impersonating Ben-Gvir, committing fraud

After a comprehensive investigation by Israel's Northern District police officers, a credit card fraud case was uncovered wherein a Nof HaGalil resident was suspected of impersonating the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Along with Ben-Gvir, the suspect stole the identities of several other victims, including Tiran Ferro, who was kidnapped and held hostage by members of the Jenin Brigades, and the athlete Lonah Chemtai.

A covert investigation was opened by Northern District police, in conjunction with the credit card companies of the victims. As a result, investigators addressed numerous complaints from victims who were defrauded and deceived.

Itamar Ben Gvir (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL)

Identity-theft suspect charged with 27 cases of fraud

The police investigation that followed the victim's complaints revealed that the suspect impersonated many people whose details he obtained by calling credit card companies and businesses. The suspect also successfully used the victim's personal details to issue charges and take out loans. Further, the suspect fraudulently took out loans and made transactions amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Ultimately, investigators at the Nof HaGalil police station traced the identity of the suspect. At the conclusion of the the investigation, a prosecutor's statement was filed against him in 27 cases of fraud, ahead of the filing of an indictment.