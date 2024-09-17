Two minors detained after stealing security guards weapon in Beersheba

At the beginning of the week, Beersheba's Magistrate Court extended the detention of two minors who stole a security guard's personal weapon at a 'BIG' shopping center on Saturday.

According to the report, the minors attempted to break into cars in the parking lot to steal personal belongings. In one of the vehicles, they found a bag belonging to the shopping center's security guard containing the weapon. The individuals were unaware of the weapon at the time of the theft.

The vehicle owner filed a police complaint, prompting an investigation.

The individuals have been detained and brought before the court, while a third minor involved in the theft is expected to be detained soon. The bag containing the weapon has yet to be recovered.

In a similar case from August, the police arrested two car burglars in the Park neighborhood of Beersheba. The Police Prosecution Department of the Negev region has filed an indictment against the two, aged 18 and 23, accusing them of eight burglary incidents. Illustrative: The weapon is yet to be recovered. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Previous cases in Beersheba

On August 10, the Beersheba police initiated an investigation following reports of multiple vehicle break-ins on Nahal Ergot Street in the 'Park' neighborhood. The burglars had smashed the windows of seven parked cars and stolen property, including credit cards and documents.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle used by the burglary ring and, during a search, seized burglary tools and suspected stolen property. The vehicle was occupied by two residents of the Al-Aasm diaspora, who were subsequently arrested.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had planned to break into several vehicles in the city while wearing masks. In one instance on Ein Gedi Street, a credit card and cash were stolen from a vehicle and used for transactions.