Police, soldiers among nine arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting Palestinian

Nine suspects, including police officers, soldiers, and a civilian, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assaulting and kidnapping a Palestinian.

According to the allegations, in August, the suspects violently attacked and later abducted the individual. The victim was later found injured before being evacuated to receive medical treatment.

Suspects to appear in court

Later on Tuesday, five of the suspects are set to be brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court for a remand hearing. The soldiers involved will have their detention hearings at a military court.

Approximately a year ago, four soldiers from the Nahal Brigade, including an officer with the rank of lieutenant, were arrested on suspicion of severely assaulting a Palestinian detainee in a village in the West Bank.

During an operational mission in the West Bank to detain suspects for Shin Bet questioning, a Palestinian man in his 20s was apprehended. IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

While securing the building where the suspect was located, he was identified, handcuffed, and transferred to an armored jeep.

During the ride, the Palestinian was wounded, received medical attention, and was taken to a security facility. Later, a complaint was filed, alleging that Nahal Brigade soldiers assaulted him violently.

Following the incident, the IDF conducted an initial inquiry. According to military sources, the suspect fell accidentally and was subsequently assisted.

The sources claim the soldiers did not intend to harm him. Preliminary findings revealed that information about the incident was passed to a battalion officer, who chose not to report it further to his superiors.