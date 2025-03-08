Suspected mass poisoning of cats in Tel Aviv, surrounding cities

Noah - The Israeli Association of Animal Protection Organizations warned on Friday that it had received reports of a suspected mass animal poisoning incident in Tel Aviv - a day before another mass poisoning was reported in the nearby city of Kiryat Ono.

The organization said it had received a call at 14:35 on Friday indicating that bodies of animals had been found across Gordon, Shlomo Hamalekh, Reins, and Frishman streets in Tel Aviv.

Those nearby have been advised to call 106 if they find any dead or sick animals or suspicious food items, which first should be contained in a ziplock bag. Volunteers have also been advised to change the public water bowls.

In nearby Kiryat Ono, the organization said the bodies of six cats with no external injuries were discovered on the streets of Kaplan, Hatzofim, and Wingate.

The cats killed in Kiryat Ono were semi-domesticated and had lived in private gardens.

Attacks on Israel's wildlife

The welfare of animals in Israel has been of recent concern lately as the Nature and Parks Authority announced over 300 birds were killed in a suspected poisoning incident in southern Israel.

Authorities believe a toxic substance was added to the birds’ water.

A similar incident occurred in the Negev in March, 2024.