Police officers arrest shooter who wounded one at King George in Jerusalem

The victim sustained moderate wounds to his leg and was transferred to the hospital. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel Police officers carry out searches for the assailant in Jerusalem. March 12, 2025. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Police officers carry out searches for the assailant in Jerusalem. March 12, 2025.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion he had carried out a shooting in Jerusalem’s King George Avenue on Wednesday night, wounding one, the police said on Thursday. 

The police said extensive searches were carried out throughout the capital following the incident. 

The suspect was found on Jaffa Street in the capital, the police noted, adding that he had in his possession a weapon for which he held a permit. 

Police search attacker's home

The police confiscated his weapon, and he was transferred to police investigation. 

Following searches carried out in the suspect's home, the police noted it had found substances it suspected were drugs. 



