Police officers arrest shooter who wounded one at King George in Jerusalem

Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion he had carried out a shooting in Jerusalem’s King George Avenue on Wednesday night, wounding one, the police said on Thursday.

The victim sustained moderate wounds to his leg and was transferred to the hospital.

The police said extensive searches were carried out throughout the capital following the incident.

The suspect was found on Jaffa Street in the capital, the police noted, adding that he had in his possession a weapon for which he held a permit. View of an Israel Police vehicle. (credit: Via Maariv)

Police search attacker's home

The police confiscated his weapon, and he was transferred to police investigation.

Following searches carried out in the suspect's home, the police noted it had found substances it suspected were drugs.