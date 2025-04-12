Petah Tikva father-son duo arrested for attacking neighbor, attempting to kidnap dog

A father and son were arrested in Petah Tikva on Friday night after they allegedly attacked their neighbor and tried to abduct her dog over the pet’s barking, Central District Police said on Saturday.

The men, aged 62 and 31, also allegedly threatened to kill the dog over the barking.

Police responded to the scene after a report that the father attacked his neighbor but were later told that the son joined the alleged attack and attempted abduction.

Petah Tikva (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Were there any injuries?

The neighbor was taken to Beilinson Medical Center in minor condition as a result of the reported attack.

The men are currently being held in custody, and the police said they will ask the court to extend their detention after Passover finishes.