Two teens arrested after accidentally shooting friend in Rishon Lezion
The teens were handling a firearm belonging to one of their parents in an open area when one of them was shot and is currently stated to be in critical condition.
Central District police have detained two teenage boys at the scene of a shooting incident in Rishon LeZion on Sunday.
According to initial suspicion, the teens were handling a firearm belonging to one of their parents in an open area when one of them was shot and is classified as in critical condition.
Rishon LeZion police launched the investigation after receiving a report of a teenage boy found in critical condition, according to medical officials, from a gunshot wound.
At this stage, the possibility of a nationalistic or terror motive has been ruled out, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.