Two teens arrested after accidentally shooting friend in Rishon Lezion The teens were handling a firearm belonging to one of their parents in an open area when one of them was shot and is currently stated to be in critical condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics arrive at the scene of a shooting in Rishon Lezion, June 8, 2025. ( photo credit : SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT )