Israel Police arrested a rioter for assaulting a police officer in Jerusalem's Yehezkel Street on Thursday evening, the police confirmed.
Israel Police and Border Police officers were mobilized to the area due to a disturbance.
During the incident, activists began waving Israeli flags with a swastika symbol painted on them in front of the police officers.
Activist spat on police officer before being arrested
One activist waved this flag in the face of a police officer and spat on him.
The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was immediately arrested for assaulting a police officer and taken to the police station for questioning.
Police officers used riot dispersal measures until the rioters were fully dispersed, police noted.