Israel Police arrested a rioter for assaulting a police officer in Jerusalem's Yehezkel Street on Thursday evening, the police confirmed.

Israel Police and Border Police officers were mobilized to the area due to a disturbance.

During the incident, activists began waving Israeli flags with a swastika symbol painted on them in front of the police officers.

An Israel Police car, April 13, 2026; illustrative. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Activist spat on police officer before being arrested

One activist waved this flag in the face of a police officer and spat on him.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was immediately arrested for assaulting a police officer and taken to the police station for questioning.