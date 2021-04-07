The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Cross-country 'volcano' marathon in Golan Heights set to take place

The running track is covered by layers of basalt due to volcanoes that that were active 100,000 years ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2021 06:11
Ethiopian-born Gezachew Fanta (left) running the 2020 Tel Aviv Marathon in honor of the FIDF IMPACT! Scholarship Program with his wife (right) (photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
Ethiopian-born Gezachew Fanta (left) running the 2020 Tel Aviv Marathon in honor of the FIDF IMPACT! Scholarship Program with his wife (right)
(photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
A cross-country marathon in the Golan Heights area will be held on Friday, which is being labelled by the Israeli marathon runners association as the "volcano" race, since the track traverses areas covered by ancient volcanic rock.
This will be the fifth year of the marathon, which was halted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taking place on April 9, the event offers a 32 kilometer track, while children and families will be able to run on a 3.5 kilometer track, along with a 14 km walking track.
The course is covered by layers of basalt due to volcanoes that that were active 100,000 years ago. 
"We went through a very difficult time following the coronavirus, especially for everyone who works in the events industry and the sports events industry in particular. We are more optimistic than ever and have taken care to keep in touch with Israel's runners," said Ofer Padan, CEO of the Israeli Marathon Association. 
"In the race, we sought to combine nature, tourism and a unique running experience, and we offer space to both the community and families looking for a different sporting experience," he added.
Haim Rokach, head of the Golan Regional Council, praised the return of the race, saying "We are happy to return to life in the Golan! We are happy and welcome the arrival of hundreds of runners from all over the country, to the traditional volcano race. For extreme sports. We invite you to participate in the race, walk in the Golan and enjoy this magical season. It's time to visit the Golan!"


