10-day long virtual food fest to celebrate rich, diverse Jewish cuisine

The fest begins on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and concludes on Thursday, May 28, which is also Erev Shavuot.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 14, 2020 01:41
Everyone from aspiring cooks to experienced chefs will have something to look forward to with The Great Big Jewish Food Fest, a 10-day long virtual event celebrating the richness and diversity of Jewish cuisine.
The event, which is completely free and open to all, will host a variety of different workshops and conversations, happy hours and Shabbat dinners over online platforms like Facebook, Zoom and Instagram, as well as library of content that can be experienced throughout the festival's duration.
The festival is especially relevant amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the restaurant industry suffer significant hits while causing home cooking to rise. With this in mind, the fest's organizers attempted to create programs that could connect people with some of the greatest talents in the culinary world.
One notable highlight of the packed schedule is "The Great Big Shabbat Cook-Along" on Friday, May 22, hosted by Gail Simmons and including notable chefs Michael Solomonov, Einat Admony and cookbook author Adeena Sussman. Another standout event is "Th State of the Deli," a talk hosted by author David Sax discussing the deli business with notable Jewish delis across the US.
Though the event is completely free, some events have limited attendance, so registration should be done as early as possible. The website can be viewed here, and the full schedule can be viewed here.
Additionally, while the event is free, donations are still encouraged. All donations made through the festival will go towards helping food businesses and workers, as well as those suffering from food insecurity. Prospective donors can choose specific campaigns to donate to, or the Festival General Fund can distribute the donations to the causes.


