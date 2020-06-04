2020 EMET Prize winners announced

The EMET Prize, known as “Israel’s Nobel Prize,” awarded for excellence in academic and professional achievements that have had far-reaching influence and have made a significant contribution to Israeli society, announced its 2020 winners in five categories: Culture and Art, Exact Sciences, Life Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities.In the Exact Sciences, the awardees are Prof. Yechezkel Barenholz of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Prof. Reshef Tenne of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Prof. Dan S. Tawfik of the Weizmann Institute of Science received the prize for his biochemical work in the Life Sciences.Bar-Ilan University, in the area of Biblical research. The winners in the Culture and Art category are architect Bracha Chyutin, who planned some of the most important buildings in the history of Israeli architecture, and city planner Shammai Assif, who led a comprehensive policy of urban planning in Tel Aviv.The EMET Prize, sponsored by the A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture in Israel is awarded annually for excellence in academic and professional achievements. The A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture was founded in 1999 by Alberto Moscona Nisim, a Mexican friend of Israel.In the Social Sciences, Prof. Ruth Feldman of the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya was awarded the prize for her work in psychology. In the Humanities, the winners are Prof. Devorah Diment of the University of Haifa and Prof. Eliezer (Ed) Greenstein of