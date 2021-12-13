The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Adir Miller performs in Jerusalem - review

Adir Miller's performance was funny but expected.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 20:41
Adir Miller, in his role as a hard-boiled detective in 2013’s ‘The Wonder'. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Adir Miller, in his role as a hard-boiled detective in 2013’s ‘The Wonder'.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The most important thing you need to know about Adir Miller’s show in Jerusalem on Thursday is that I laughed basically the whole time. The joke density was very high and very fast-paced, with at least a punchline a minute.
That being said, the show was a bit like the comedy equivalent of a security blanket. There weren’t many surprises; the audience mostly comes in comfortably knowing what to expect.
Considering that he’s been a near-constant presence on Israeli TV at least since I made aliyah in 2005 when he was sharing a screen in prime time with the Ma Kashur comedy trio; and that his 2008-2014 sitcom, Traffic Light, was an award-winning hit, one needs to have been only a casual follower of Israeli popular culture to be familiar with his shtick.
And his shtick, at least since Traffic Light came out, has been to complain about marriage. A lot. If you’ve been married for a while, you don’t have a lot of sex, and when you want to, your spouse is asleep on the couch. Also, sometimes husbands take shortcuts in taking care of the kids, and their uppity wives get annoyed. You’ve surely heard these jokes many times before, even if you’ve never seen Traffic Light or an Adir Miller comedy routine.
Plus, there’s the massive well from which Israeli comedians love to draw jokes: Ashkenazim are like this, and Mizrahim are like that – in this case, mostly Yemenites, the community from which his wife comes.
Adir Miller, Israeli actor, Screenwriter and comedian poses for a picture with a cancer patient during an event of ''Ezra LeMarpeh'' Association at the David Intercontinental hotel in Tel Aviv on November 24, 2013. (credit: GIDEON MARKOWICZ)Adir Miller, Israeli actor, Screenwriter and comedian poses for a picture with a cancer patient during an event of ''Ezra LeMarpeh'' Association at the David Intercontinental hotel in Tel Aviv on November 24, 2013. (credit: GIDEON MARKOWICZ)
On the one hand, to this day I quote a joke in this vein I heard Miller tell over a decade ago, in which he mocked Ashkenazi mothers like my own, for whom throwing away a half-eaten cottage cheese cup past its expiration date is a mortal sin. And the Traffic Light episode in which Miller’s fictional fiancée, who is Mizrahi, has a nightmare that Miller’s Ashkenazi family will give speeches in memory of the Holocaust at their wedding is a classic.
On the other hand, it’s kind of a tired format.
And yet, as I said, I laughed the entire time. Miller is a pro.
A big portion of the show was audience interaction, and that was where he shone the most. It seemed like the risk of audience members saying something unexpected – as opposed to the material he does every night – brought him to life. He was fast on his feet, improvising hilarious retorts with impeccable timing.
Thursday’s show was Miller’s first time back at the Jerusalem International Convention Center since COVID-19, and it was sold out.
If you’re looking for a first-time venture into gatherings of thousands of people (masked and with green passports, of course) since the pandemic struck, or if you’ve already gone out, Miller’s show is a good choice. And don’t worry – there were only a couple of coronavirus jokes.


Tags Jerusalem comedy review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-US relationship too important for partisan lines - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Amir Elichai

By 2030, tech will redefine the way we manage emergency response - opinion

 By AMIR ELICHAI
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by