Udiana Choir offers classical and contemporary works

Music is generally touted as a universal language, a medium that conjoins us all, well, at least, some of us. At any rate, music, unlike religion or the political exploitation thereof, tends to cause far less interpersonal friction.

All of which makes the Kamocha (As Thyself) show, courtesy of the Udiana Choir, a perfectly natural offering.

The title of the concert, which will be performed in Haifa (St. John the Baptist’s Greek Orthodox Church, January 6, 8:30 p.m.), the ensemble’s home base of Kibbutz Harduf (Beit Miriam, January 8, 12 noon), Zichron Ya’acov (Beit Nir Auditorium, January 10, 8:30 p.m.) and Tel Aviv (Studio Annette, January 15, 12 noon) alludes to the biblical verse "Love thy neighbor as thyself (Leviticus 19:18)," which is said to encapsulate the entire spirit of the Torah.

The program features classical and contemporary works, and includes the Israeli premiere of To The Hands, by 39-year-old American composer Caroline Shaw. True to the titular theme the piece feeds off the physical act, and spiritual and emotional sentiment of joining hands. It also references Membra Jesu Nostri (English: The Limbs of our Jesus), a cycle of seven cantatas addressed to the parts of the body of Christ suffering on the cross by German baroque composer Dietrich Buxtehude but takes the base score into secular climes. The lyrics for the Shaw work also borrow from lines written by 19th-century Jewish American poet Emma Lazarus, which are engraved on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

Elsewhere in the concert repertoire audiences will be able to enjoy renditions of Mozart’s Misericordias Domini, and Ishmael, Ishmael by 71-year-old Israeli composer Haim Permont. The lyrics of the latter, reference a quest for harmony between siblings Ishmael and Isaac.

There will also be a series of a cappella pieces by the likes of acclaimed Estonian choral composer Veljo Tormis, 80-year-old American composer Jackson Hill and Canadian composer, writer, music educator and environmentalist Murray Schafer.

The choir will be accompanied by a quintet of two violins, a viola, a cello and a double bass, with internationally renowned Israeli conductor Yuval Weinberg presiding over the proceedings. In addition to his local berths, Weinberg also serves as conductor and music director of the Broadcasting Authority Ensemble in Stuttgart and the European Youth Choir, Eurochoir, as well as chief guest conductor of the Norwegian Soloist Choir.