The orphanage of Janusz Korczak to be seen onstage

I Am Not a Thief, a children’s play by Ori Urian based on Tami Shem-Tov’s novel about an orphan accused of stealing who eventually finds his way to Janusz Korczak’s orphanage, will be performed at the Mediatheque Theater in Holon on January 15.
The play is a one-man show starring Yoli Seker, which also makes use of recordings of Gila Almagor, who voices one of Korczak’s trusted associates and Gilad Kletter as Korczak.
It tells the story of how– after difficult years – the troubled teen is taken in by Korczak and begins to conquer his challenges and nurture his talents in this supportive environment.
Noam Shmuel, artistic director of the Mediatheque Theater and director of the play said, “Janusz Korczak’s orphanage presented a groundbreaking model for educating children, a democratic model that treated children with respect and appreciation, and gave them an opportunity to create a better future for themselves. The new play, I Am Not a Thief, gives the audience a glimpse into this special institution, and conveys a valuable educational message through the story of a teenager who, with the right educational support, will succeed in realizing his potential against all odds. The play will take place just ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.