The orphanage of Janusz Korczak to be seen onstage

I Am Not a Thief, a children’s play by Ori Urian based on Tami Shem-Tov’s novel about an orphan accused of stealing who eventually finds his way to Janusz Korczak ’s orphanage, will be performed at the Mediatheque Theater in Holon on January 15.

The play is a one-man show starring Yoli Seker, which also makes use of recordings of Gila Almagor, who voices one of Korczak’s trusted associates and Gilad Kletter as Korczak.

It tells the story of how– after difficult years – the troubled teen is taken in by Korczak and begins to conquer his challenges and nurture his talents in this supportive environment.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }